WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County announced its first rate increase in more than a half-decade on Wednesday.

The company says its average customer, using 3,000 gallons of water each month, will see an increase.

On 11 at 11, how much more you could end up paying.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group