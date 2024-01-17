3 people arrested after drug bust in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a drug bust over the weekend in Lawrence County.

According to the New Castle Police Department on Facebook, police executed search warrants at 1906 Hamilton Street in New Castle and 1652 E Poland Road in North Beaver Township on Jan. 15.

The warrants pertained to a narcotics investigation into the three people arrested. They’re accused of distributing illegal narcotics within New Castle and the surrounding area, police said.

D’Ante Sykes, Kory Gaines and Faithen Parker, all from Detroit, were arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of receiving stolen property (stolen guns) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the following items were seized in the warrant:

One baggie of crack cocaine (44.6 gg)

Twenty-one baggies of heroin/fentanyl (81.0 gg)

Eleven baggies of crystal methamphetamine (85.7 gg)

Five broken pill capsules in a baggie near heroin/fentanyl (possible cut)

Two digital scales

Glock model 19 loaded handgun (stolen)

Ruger model SR9c loaded handgun (stolen)

$2,836 total

Five cell phones

