Myles Garrett tops T.J. Watt as NFL’s best edge rusher once again

In ESPN’s annual survey that includes voting from league executives, coaches and scouts to help rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, Myles Garrett once again ranked ahead of T.J. Watt at the edge rusher position.

“Watt is a worthy rival to Garrett in the AFC North. His 108 career sacks rank third all time for a player’s first eight seasons, behind Reggie White (124) and DeMarcus Ware (111). He’s a near-lock for an All-Pro team every year. And he leads the NFL in forced fumbles (10) over the past two seasons, along with being second in sacks (30.5) and quarterback hits (63). But he’s stuck in the No. 2 spot for the second consecutive year while Garrett separates,” ESPN wrote.

One veteran AFC defensive coach had this to say about Watt, “He’s still the gold standard for me. He completely wrecks a game and he can do everything.”

Watt, 30, is also coming off the least-productive full season of his NFL career, which doesn’t help his price tag. However, he still proved to be a difference maker while recording 11.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles.

