Naming contest for U.S. Steel eaglet raises $7,000 for Tamarack Wildlife Center

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — An eaglet at the nest near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant has a new name.

The eaglet was named “Lucky” after an online voting contest and fundraiser for Tamarack Wildlife Center.

Voters could choose between six names with a minimum $5 donation. Nearly 200 donors from 25 states and two countries cast their votes for the name.

All of the proceeds will benefit Tamarack and its work rescuing and rehabilitating hurt, sick and orphaned wildlife.

To keep up with Lucky on the U.S. Steel eagle cam, click here.

