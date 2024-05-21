Nearly 3 million people expected to travel the PA Turnpike over Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is urging travelers to think ahead before hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, as the roads are going to be busy.

The commission predicts 2.9 million drivers will take the turnpike to get to their destinations between May 23-27, a 1.5% increase from the year before.

Turnpike officials broke down the total passengers by each day to help drivers understand what will be the busiest day for travel:

Thursday, May 23: 680,000

Friday, May 24: 710,000

Saturday, May 25: 540,000

Sunday, May 26: 480,000

Monday, May 27: 490,000

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, prepare for the increased traffic and pay attention to the road so they can get to their destinations safely.

Throughout the weekend Pennsylvania State Police will have increased patrols to respond to incidents and take action against illegal or unsafe driving behaviors. The PA Turnpike will increase the number of GEICO Safety Patrol teams on the road to help travelers.

All construction and maintenance projects will be suspended during the busy travel weekend so more lanes are open.

