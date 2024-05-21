Local

Vehicle crashes into UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Vehicle into building A vehicle crashed into UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Tuesday morning, leaving a gaping hole in the building.

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle crashed into UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Tuesday morning, leaving a gaping hole in the building.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. along Lothrop Street.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows the SUV went over a sidewalk and through a fence before hitting the building.

No one was injured, according to officials.

