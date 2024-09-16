Neighbors stunned after UPS driver attacked in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors are still stunned after learning that their UPS delivery driver was attacked in Carrick on Sunday afternoon.

“It looked like he was about to faint. Like he was seriously injured,” a woman who lives on Dartmore Street told Channel 11.

“Just doing his job, just delivering packages. It’s sad to hear that doing your job, and people are going to harass you,” DeCarlo Blackwell said.

According to detectives, the delivery driver said he saw a man speeding and shouted at him to “slow down.” Moments later, the driver of that car stopped, got out, and attacked the delivery man in a nearby driveway.

“It is pretty crazy because it’s a pretty chill neighborhood. Nothing really happens, so to hear someone got beat up because someone is speeding, that’s crazy,” Blackwell said

The physical fight continued into the street. Witnesses reported that the car driver began to reach into his vehicle, and the delivery man slammed his car door shut. Then, the driver drove off, leaving the delivery driver with injuries to his face.

No one has been charged in the assault, and police say they are still investigating.

UPS sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“UPS is aware of an incident involving one of our drivers and we’re thankful they are safe. We are working with authorities to investigate the situation.”

