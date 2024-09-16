Shaler man charged with having nearly 200 child pornography files

SHALER, Pa. — A Shaler man is facing charges after police found nearly 200 child pornography files on his cell phone.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTip that a user named “creepjoe” uploaded two files of suspected child pornography. The user’s IP address was traced to a house in Shaler, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was executed on the house, during which the homeowner, Andrew Britsch, was escorted to the basement to be interviewed.

An iPhone 13 was seized from the house during the warrant. It contained 61 videos of child pornography and 117 images of child pornography, court documents said. Of the files, detectives found five which had evidentiary value.

According to the complaint, there are several instances of Britsch joining messaging groups that focus on trading child pornography.

Britsch is charged with five counts of sexual abuse of children - possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

