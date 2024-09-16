Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi issues statement after being fined for Backyard Brawl comments

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh football head coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement after he was fined for postgame comments he made after the Backyard Brawl Saturday.

“Saturday was an exciting and emotional win for Pitt. I’m proud of the way our team responded to the challenge to earn a hard-fought victory. I take responsibility for my postgame comments and, like the ACC, consider this matter over and done with,” Narduzzi said.

The reprimand comes with a $5,000 institutional fine, which will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account.

The ACC issued the following statement regarding the reprimand:

“Narduzzi’s postgame comments, aired on ESPN regarding the officiating crew, were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states, ‘public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics programs are prohibited, therefore, from commentating while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office.’”

