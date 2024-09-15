Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square closes

PITTSBURGH — A chain seafood restaurant in Pittsburgh’s South Side has closed.

A sign on the door of Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square announced that the restaurant had shut its doors for good.

“We are grateful for the support of our community and encourage our guests to visit us at another Landry’s Location nearby,” the sign reads.

Landry’s, the company that owns Joe’s Crab Shack, also contacted members of its loyalty club to notify them of the closure.

An immediate reason for the closure was not available. Channel 11 has contacted Landry’s for more information.

A bullet hit the window of the restaurant back in July. No one was hurt, but the incident scared employees inside the building.

“They thought it was a rock at first. They went over to check and said, there’s no rock. That’s when they heard the other pop sounds,” Elizabeth Aguilar Carroll told Channel 11 after the incident. “They ran back, and told all of the customers to run, and everyone went toward the back of the restaurant.”

>>> Joe’s Crab Shack employees rattled after shots fired incident

Joe’s Crab Shack isn’t the only Landry’s owned restaurant to close in recent months. Cadillac Ranch, a popular rock ‘n’ roll-themed bar and grill in Robinson, shut down in July — surprising customers.

“It feels really out of nowhere to me,” Nick Trizzino told Channel 11 in July. “I don’t know what could’ve led to it.”

Landry’s has not provided a reason for Cadillac Ranch’s closure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group