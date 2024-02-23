Local

NEW AT 6:30 AM: How to perform CPR

By WPXI.com News Staff

CPR Practicing CPR

By WPXI.com News Staff

Do you know what to do if someone stops breathing?

Only about 40% of people who go into cardiac arrest get bystander CPR if they’re not in a hospital.

“That means 60% of people are not getting compressions right away, and that is the single most effective step in trying to save someone’s life,” said Kelsey Stanton, medical director of Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department in Cecil Township.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic spoke with Stanton, who shows you exactly what to do to save a life -- at 6:30 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beaver County school district passes 3 new policies pertaining to gender identity, sports
  • Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend
  • Local paramedic critically injured while transporting patient to hospital
  • VIDEO: Teen accused in Brighton Heights funeral shooting to be tried in adult court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read