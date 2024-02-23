NEW AT 6:30 AM: How to perform CPR

Do you know what to do if someone stops breathing?

Only about 40% of people who go into cardiac arrest get bystander CPR if they’re not in a hospital.

“That means 60% of people are not getting compressions right away, and that is the single most effective step in trying to save someone’s life,” said Kelsey Stanton, medical director of Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department in Cecil Township.

