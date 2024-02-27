New Beaver County DA speaks at neighborhood crime watch meeting

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County’s new District Attorney Nate Bible spoke at a neighborhood crime watch meeting Monday night in Beaver Falls, updating the community on the start of his tenure.

“I have my first trial next week as a prosecutor. Sixty days in I’m already jumping into the fire,” Bible told the room of attendees.

He said his top priorities for this year include opening a juvenile detention center in the region and establishing a 12-18 month drug court program.

“If you want help, I want those resources to be available for you. You’re much better off and you’re much more valuable to the county if you’re a productive member of society,” Bible told Channel 11.

Bible also briefly touched on some ongoing cases, including the stabbing death of Becky Miller, who was found dead last month on a trail near Geneva College.

He said he’s not able to provide much of an update.

“I’m towing a very fine line of keeping the community informed without compromising the investigation,” he said.

Miller’s death is the first homicide case for Bible as a DA.

He said the case is a top priority for himself and the Beaver Falls Police.

Channel 11 asked him if there were any persons of interest.

“Yeah, there are. That’s really all I can say about it,” Bible responded.

Channel 11 also asked Bible about the arrest of Tazjia Smith, who’s accused of shooting a security staff member at Lil Joe’s bar on 7th Avenue in Beaver Falls early Saturday morning.

“We’re very happy that the bar employee who was shot is going to pull through and we found the person who did it. This was done within a couple hours,” Bible said, commending Beaver Falls Police for their quick work.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group