McKeesport man arrested in Westmoreland County undercover drug operation

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A McKeesport man was arrested in Westmoreland County on Wednesday in an undercover drug operation.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and local law enforcement set up a drug transaction with Brandon Stephens, 30.

Undercover officers met with Stephens on Wednesday in North Huntingdon Township to purchase 10 bricks of heroin and half an ounce of crack cocaine for $1,700. Following the exchange, Stephens was arrested without incident and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

After the arrest, Ziccarelli says police executed a search warrant at Stephens’ McKeesport home, seizing cocaine, suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine. The narcotics seized have a street value of around $109,000.

Stephens is facing several drug-related offenses. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

