New bus routes, stops coming to Waterfront Shopping Center

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Waterfront Shopping Center will soon have some new ways to get around.

On Thursday, the plaza in Homestead announced new bus routes and stops serving stores east of Amity Street.

Stops currently in front of those stores will be relocated alongside Giant Eagle. The new routes will move bus traffic to Waterfront Drive, no longer directly in front of the store.

The pick-up area next to Giant Eagle received new concrete, an ADA-accessible ramp, an upgraded bus shelter, lighting and fresh landscaping.

Waterfront officials say the changes are part of their commitment to improving visitors’ experience.

“Once completed, this project will enhance the safety for guests and employees by eliminating traffic jams that can be caused by multiple buses,” Emily Wittmer, marketing director and assistant general manager at the Waterfront, said.

The new routes and stops were announced in collaboration with Pittsburgh Regional Transit and Giant Eagle.

Click here for more information about bus routes.

R ELATED COVERAGE >>> Rep. Summer Lee calls for Waterfront to keep PRT bus stops on its property

This comes less than a year after the Waterfront’s owners announced they would remove two bus stops inside the shopping center. Days later, and after public outcry, the owners reversed that decision.

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