Rep. Summer Lee calls for Waterfront to keep PRT bus stops on its property

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Congresswoman Summer Lee is blasting a decision to remove bus stops at the Waterfront in Homestead.

The property owners told Pittsburgh Regional Transit they want the stops removed from the property.

The Waterfront’s general manager told Channel 11 the change will “result in a more safe and positive experience for tenants and visitors.”

Representative Summer Lee released a statement that reads:

“Removing bus stops from the Waterfront disregards the needs of thousands of riders—working people, seniors, people with disabilities, families, and caregivers—who depend on this lifeline every single week. Forcing riders to walk across vast parking lots and unsafe roadways, often while carrying groceries, walking with children, or navigating mobility challenges, is not only unjust, but also dangerous.

As someone who grew up riding these busways, it’s clear this decision was not made with the public in mind. When we allow private interests to dictate access to essential services, it is our most vulnerable neighbors who inevitably pay the price. My team and I will continue to work with all stakeholders to find a solution and get these stops restored.

Public transportation must remain safe, reliable, and accessible to everyone. I stand in solidarity with Pittsburghers for Public Transit and with every community member demanding the immediate reversal of this harmful and shortsighted decision.”

Riders say they now have to walk three blocks to the alternative stop on a busy street.

PRT said it is working to find an alternative bus stop closer to the storefronts and more convenient for riders.

PRT said the changes would take place on Oct. 19.

