Waterfront owners reverse decision to remove PRT bus stops from property

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The owners of the Waterfront in Homestead have reversed their decision to remove Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stops from their property after reaching an agreement with officials.

PRT announced last week that stops on Waterfront property would be removed on Oct. 19.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said she and others began intervening as soon as the news dropped to find a solution.

On Monday, she said an agreement was reached with Waterfront owners, M&J Wilko Ltd., that will maintain the PRT bus service at the property.

“I want to thank all the parties involved for their willingness to come to the table. We have an agreement in principle to find a long-term solution to keep PRT service inside The Waterfront, and in the interim there will be continued service to existing stops,” said County Executive Innamorato.

Senator Pisciottano worked on maintaining the bus stops there, and released the following statement:

PRT also expressed appreciation for the continued services at the Waterfront.

“On behalf of the more than 400 weekday riders who rely on these stops - and the many community members who spoke out in support of preserving them - Pittsburgh Regional Transit welcomes M&J Wilkow’s decision to reverse course on these bus stops. We are grateful to County Executive Innamorato, Senator Pisciottano, and all those who advocated alongside us for a solution that puts riders first,” PRT Deputy Chief Communications Officer Adam Brandoph said.

M&J Wilko Ltd. said their initial efforts to remove the stops from the property were to “maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, best serve their patrons and allow their retailers the best possible setting to provide their services.”

