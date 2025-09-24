PRT bus stops will be removed from inside Waterfront property

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Starting next month, riders who use public transit at the Waterfront in Homestead will no longer be able to catch a bus inside the shopping plaza.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) confirmed that the two stops near Giant Eagle and Target will be eliminated. Riders will instead have to walk across the parking lot to reach alternative stops along Amity Street.

For many, that change poses real challenges.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair to senior citizens, it’s not fair to [the] handicapped,” said Ronnette Shannon, a regular PRT rider who uses the bus to shop for groceries. Shannon, who is 65 years old, said the walk across the plaza will be difficult.

“What I don’t understand...I am 65 years old and if they remove these bus stops, I have to walk all the way over to the other side to the parking lot,” she said.

The distance is roughly a six-to-ten-minute walk, which may not sound far, but several riders pointed out the difficulty of carrying bags, traveling in bad weather, or navigating the route with mobility challenges.

“It’s very difficult for someone who is handicapped or disabled to walk three blocks from the main boulevard up to Giant Eagle or Target, especially in foul weather,” said rider Brian O’Reilly.

PRT said the decision was not theirs. The property owners, M&J Wilko Ltd., requested that the stops inside the plaza be removed. In a statement, PRT said:

“While we disagree with this decision, it is private property, and we must comply with their demand.”

The agency noted that roughly 400 people use the two plaza stops each day, which amounts to about 2,500 riders per week. PRT also acknowledged that the stops are among the highest-ridership locations in the system.

Another concern for riders is safety. The current stops have sidewalks, benches, and shelters.

“Definitely safety concerns—no sidewalks, no spacing. I don’t know how they expect people to access. It’s going to be a challenge,” said Kristen Green, another rider.

The inbound stop along Amity Street is located at a busy four-way intersection with no benches or shelters, forcing riders to wait in the open near heavy traffic.

“This is a good place where people stand here and catch the bus,” Shannon said, urging the plaza’s owners to reconsider.

The Waterfront’s General Manager, Carey Kann, shared the following statement:

“In an effort to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, best serve our patrons, and allow our retailers the best possible setting to provide their services, the Waterfront owners have decided to partially terminate the PRT license to the dedicated bus stops at Giant Eagle and Target. Effective at midnight on Oct 19, PRT bus service will no longer be permitted on the pathways through Waterfront private property to the bus stops at Giant Eagle and Target. To be clear: Riders will continue to have access to other stops on the property’s perimeter, including two on Amity St. The Waterfront is optimistic this proactive approach will result in a more positive and safe experience for tenants and visitors.”

