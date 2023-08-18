New Castle Fire Department receives grant for additional staffing

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Fire Department received a grant for additional staffing.

According to a news release, the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant, or “SAFER,” was given to the department on Friday.

SAFER is a highly competitive federal grant.

New Castle received $933,860 for the addition of four full-time firefighters.

“As the chief of your City of New Castle Fire Department, I can’t emphasize how important this moment is,” said Chief Michael Kobbe. “Adding an additional responder to each of our platoons will greatly improve the safety and efficient operations of our personnel.”

The department responds to more than 3,500 fire and emergency calls per year.

The funds will subsidize the four positions from 2024 to 2026, including salaries, benefits and healthcare.

“We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity to receive the SAFER grant,” said Marco Bulisco, the president of New Castle Firefighters Local 160. “Our firefighters take great pride in providing the highest quality of service to the residents of the City of New Castle, and the addition of four members to our department at no cost to the taxpayer will only benefit the community we protect as well as our members operating on the fireground.”

