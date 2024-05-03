Local

New Castle police warning public of suspicious individuals impersonating US Marshals

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

New Castle police New Castle police

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department issued a warning regarding people impersonating U.S. Marshals.

New Castle police said the U.S. Marshals Service is aware.

U.S. Marshals employees will always show identification credentials and provide contact information.

Anyone with information on suspicious people claiming to be U.S. Marshals can contact their local law enforcement or the USMS in Pittsburgh, (412) 644-6627.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers
  • Pittsburgh-area high schools ranked highly in U.S. News & World Report best Pa. high school list
  • Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Marathon 2024: When, where roads will close throughout the weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read