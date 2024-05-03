New Castle police warning public of suspicious individuals impersonating US Marshals

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department issued a warning regarding people impersonating U.S. Marshals.

New Castle police said the U.S. Marshals Service is aware.

U.S. Marshals employees will always show identification credentials and provide contact information.

Anyone with information on suspicious people claiming to be U.S. Marshals can contact their local law enforcement or the USMS in Pittsburgh, (412) 644-6627.

