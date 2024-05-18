Man dies after crash in Shaler

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after a two-vehicle crash in Shaler on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 3100 block of Route 8 at 7:42 p.m.
The victim, who was driving one of the cars, was in critical condition when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Early investigation shows the victim was trying to turn onto the southbound lanes of Route 8 when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle heading north.
The second driver was not hurt.
Anyone with information can call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group