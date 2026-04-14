New Chipotle opening in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening in Beaver County.

Where is the new Chipotle?

The Chipotle is opening on 89 Wagner Road in Center Township.

When is the Chipotle opening?

The new Mexican grill restaurant will open on Thursday. Customers can come in for a meal any time between 10:45 and 10 p.m. every day.

is the restaurant hiring?

Chipotle said the location is looking to fill 30 openings. Those positions come with benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.

A debt-free college degree program and English as a second language.

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities offered by Chipotle.

Is there a drive-thru?

Yes, the new Chipotle will include a drive-thru pickup lane. It can be used for guests who want to get their digital orders, too.

What rewards does Chipotle offer?

Chiptole encouraged anyone visiting the store to check out their rewards, which include free monthly food drops, birthday rewards and free Chips and Guac with purchases.

Click here to learn more about Chipotle rewards.

Channel 11 will continue to keep you updated on the latest businesses and restaurants opening and closing in the area. Click here to read more about business in our area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group