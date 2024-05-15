New Feeding America report says more people than ever deal with food insecurity

A new report just released this morning from Feeding America says food insecurity has reached a new high.

It’s called “The Map the Meal Gap” Report.

The local numbers released are for the 11 counties in the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank service area.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has more from the report, including who is dealing with the highest meal gap in our area, through 7 a.m. on 11 News.

The report is an analysis of the state of food and security for 2022.

It says one in eight people are struggling with food insecurity, that’s a 25% increase from the year before.

Feeding America has an interactive map on its website that breaks down all the numbers.

