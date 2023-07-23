New Kensington Bridge to close until September for construction work

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Starting on Monday, the New Kensington Bridge will close to all traffic for almost the rest of the summer.

It’ll have a major impact on local businesses and the thousands of drivers who use it every day.

New Kensington Bridge will close for 6 weeks to all traffic starting around 9 a.m. Monday.

The almost century-old bridge spans the Alle­gheny River between East Deer and New Kensington. Around 16,000 vehicles use it every day.

“Morning isn’t bad because I go in early. But coming home, it’s gonna take a while to get home,” said Brian Kranak, who lives in New Kensington.

According to PennDOT, the bridge closure is because of a $24.5 million preservation project that started in March.

One end of the bridge is covered with a tarp and has fencing on each side.

The bridge will be fully painted, repairs will be made the concrete and steel, and light poles will be installed.

Detour routes will be posted, and that’ll affect food and gas sales at businesses, including Food Mart Glassmere on Freeport Road.

“I think it’ll affect it a lot. Because everybody, they’re going to go the other way on 28 when they go across the Tarentum Bridge,” said cashier Wanda Ripple.

Tenth Street, which is under the bridge on the New Kensington side, will also be shut down.

PennDOT said Elite Coach Transportation will provide a shuttle service for transit riders.

During the construction, the sidewalk on the bridge will stay open for pedestrians.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until Sept. 4.

Here are the posted detours:

North of the Closure

Take Freeport Road (Route 1001) northbound

Freeport Road becomes West 7th Avenue (Route 1001)

Turn right onto Route 366 and cross the Tarentum Bridge

Continue straight on Route 366 toward New Kensington onto Stevenson Boulevard

Turn right onto Seventh Street (Route 56)

Turn right onto Industrial Boulevard (Truck Route 56)

Follow Industrial Boulevard back to the New Kensington Bridge

End detour

South of the Closure

From the New Kensington Bridge, take Industrial Boulevard (Truck Route 56) eastbound

Turn left onto Seventh Street (Route 56)

Turn left onto Stevenson Boulevard (Route 366)

Bear right toward Route 366 Tarentum onto Tarentum Bridge Road

Cross the Tarentum Bridge

Turn left onto East 7th Avenue (Route 1001)

East 7th Avenue becomes West 7th Avenue (Route 1001)

West 7th Avenue becomes Freeport Road (Route 1001)

Follow Freeport Road southbound back to the New Kensington Bridge

End detour

