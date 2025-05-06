New Kensington native accounted for 75 years after being reported missing during Korean War

A New Kensington man who was killed during the Korean War was recently accounted for.

U.S. Army Pfc. Roland Lee Bowser, 20, was identified on March 21, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

The agency says Bowser was reported missing on Nov. 2, 1950, after his battalion’s fighting withdrawal from Unsan, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. After the war, returning prisoners reported he died in early June 1951 while in captivity at a North Korean camp.

Then, in 1954, DPAA says the United Nations Command received a set of remains reportedly from the camp where Bowser died. They were unable to be identified and were eventually buried with other unidentified remains in 1956.

Those remains were disinterred in 2019 for analysis, which eventually led to them being identified as Bowser.

Bowser will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group