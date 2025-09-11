New medical vehicle in Beaver County aims to shorten response times

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ready to roll, Allegheny Health Network’s Prehospital Response Unit is in service in Beaver County.

“We have the same equipment that an ambulance has, minus the stretcher and ability to transport,” said Wesley Semple with AHN Prehospital Operations.

The unit has only been in service for 9 days so far and has run nearly 30 calls going as far as Hookstown.

“Throughout the Commonwealth, there is an EMS crisis already, but the public doesn’t know that or understand that until they actually need an ambulance. Sometimes it takes 30 to 45 minutes to get there,” said Eric Brewer with New Sewickley Fire District.

That crisis has AHN spreading more response units out to more communities. This one in Beaver County is the 8th and it’s housed in New Sewickley Township.

“New Sewickley is an aging population community. Hopefully, with this new equipment, we will continue to have a more aging community saving their lives when time is needed,” said Ronald Leindecker, who is the New Sewickley Township Manager.

Allowing the unit to get to people quicker, not just in this county, but across the region. This spot sets the unit up to respond to Butler and Lawrence Counties, too, as it sits at the border of all three.

“I think things will get much better. I think this is a step in the right direction towards providing a better service to the community and having EMS on scene faster,” said Chief Greg Carney with New Sewickley Police.

Right now, the response unit is staffed 82 hours a week, but the goal is to get to 24/7 coverage.

