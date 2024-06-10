New Ollie’s location set to open in Pittsburgh Mills

Pretty soon, the “Leasing Info” sign at Pittsburgh Mills will be coming down and replaced with a sign for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as the chain plans to open a new location.

“Good Stuff Cheap” and great deals: that’s what customers who shop at Ollie’s said they look for at the discount chain. So shoppers like Monica Dzubinski said they’ll certainly be heading to Pittsburgh Mills when a new Ollie’s location opens up, likely later this year.

“I like Ollie’s because they have different things that you might not find in Walmart. It’s very convenient, and the price is a lot cheaper for a lot of different things,” Dzubinski said. “That’s nice for all of the people who live there, that there will be one up in that area.”

Frazer township officials confirmed to Channel 11 that they received the permit application from the chain’s corporate office Monday morning.

“I go to the Ollie’s in Leechburg, and that’s the first time I ever went to one. It’s really nice,” said Mary Round, who lives in Lower Burrell.

If the application gets approved, the discount chain will occupy some of the space where Best Buy used to be, which currently houses PetSmart, Mattress Warehouse and other stores. The Trib reports the store is slated to open in September.

Channel 11 spoke with people who live and shop in the area, who told us with so many storefronts closing in Pittsburgh Mills, seeing a new retailer in the now-vacant space will be exciting.

“We do a lot of shopping up here, so we will probably stop at Ollie’s, too,” Round said.

Ollie’s has several other locations in the Pittsburgh area, including Shaler, Monroeville, Butler, West Mifflin, McKeesport and Monaca.

