New owner of Brighton nursing home faces relicensure hurdle after troubled operator exits

Now that the property and business assets of Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center have been sold — as laid out in documents in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and in Beaver County real estate records — questions looming over one of the largest nursing homes in the region remain.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center’s previous owner, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, is in the midst of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Comprehensive also faced obligations to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been hit with tens of millions of dollars in penalties for falsifying staffing records and had a seven-figure judgement against it for overtime back wages and damages for current and former employees.

Now that the troubled previous owner has sold the property, there are several questions remaining.

