Dog attacks juvenile, kills small dog in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — A dog attacked a juvenile and the small dog that was with them in Verona on Monday, police say.

The Verona Police Department said the incident happened in the Riverbank Park area on Arch Street at 5:12 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police have not released an exact age or the extent of their injuries.

The small dog was killed in the attack.

Police said the dog that attacked them got loose from a nearby house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Verona Police Department by calling 412-828-6034.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group