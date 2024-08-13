New owner of rue21 assets begins reopening stores, including in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — A least two local rue21 stores are reemerging from the long-time local retail chain’s abrupt Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

The website for what’s long been a value-priced youth fashion store includes a message that it is under new ownership with a list of more than 50 store locations now open or soon to be open.

“Under new ownership and management, rue21 is on an exciting journey,” reads the message. “We’re thrilled about our recent acquisition and are diligently working to revitalize the rue21 brand.”

