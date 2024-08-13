Local

2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Two men and one woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Bucks County.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports that three bodies were found in “The Ridings of Buckingham” neighborhood on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home just before 10:30 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive person.

When crews arrived, they found two men, identified as Steven Chow, 59, Raymond Chow, 21, and a woman, identified as Amy Troung, 63, dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but WCAU reports Steven Chow shot and killed Raymond and Troung while they lay in their beds before shooting himself.

