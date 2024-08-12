Man accused of assaulting his son, 3, at Butler Farm Show

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing serious charges after state police said he assaulted his 3-year-old son at the Butler Farm Show Friday night around 6 p.m.

Gary Fend, 45, of Butler, is accused of slapping his son twice, then pushing the child back into the stroller so hard that the stroller collapsed.

Gary Fend

Gino Perella said he was working as a vendor and witnessed the whole thing.

“I looked back, it was almost perfect timing, that’s when he struck the boy across the face and I thought did that really just happen in front of me and froze for a second,” said Perella. “Then turned to my partner to tell him what happened and then I turned around again and saw him strike the kid again with a hard shove.”

Perella said luckily two security guards were at his food truck at the time. They all quickly approached Fend. He said the guard put fend in handcuffs and state police were called and arrested him.

“As a parent, I was just horrified and angry,” said Perella.

Police said the boy had red markings on the side of his face and ear. The child was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital and has been released and is staying with his mom.

“I’m still in shock. No child should have to go through this,” said Shelley Bergbigler.

Bergbigler said Fend is her ex-fiance and they share custody of their son. She filed a protection from abuse order against Fend. On Monday, Channel 11 saw sheriff deputies serving the PFA but Fend was not home at the time. The mom said her son is doing okay and she wants to do everything she can to protect him.

“Little man is very special to me. I can’t believe Gary would do this. It’s shocking and sickening to me,” said Bergbigler.

Fend posted bail and is facing charges including endangering the welfare of children.

