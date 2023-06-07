New Steelers players uniform numbers revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given out new numbers to their newly-signed players, offensive tackle Jarrid Williams and running back Darius Hagans, the team revealed on their official roster page during Tuesday’s OTAs practice.

Williams will wear No. 64 while Hagans will wear No. 25. No. 25 was worn last by Cody Chrest, who the team released yesterday in part of their moves on the roster to get it to 90 overall. Meanwhile, Williams joined the roster and gave the team six tackles to work with at this point.

