Big weather changes on the way for Easter

PITTSBURGH — Big weather changes are on the way going into Easter!

An approaching cold front will sweep through our area tonight, bringing rain and gusty winds that will usher in much cooler air behind it for Sunday.

Easter will start damp with cloudy and cool conditions through the day. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a chilly breeze.

Clearing Sunday night will allow lows to drop to the 30s to start Monday morning. The chilly air will stick around early in the week.

Monday highs will be in the low 50s, and Tuesday will only be in the 40s. By the end of the week, temperatures will turn warmer, and highs will jump back above average by Thursday.

Check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News tonight. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and severe alerts.

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