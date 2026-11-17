PITTSBURGH — Thieves are getting into and stealing locked cars, and they don’t need a key to do it.

They’re using high-tech tools they can easily buy online. But you can get ahead of thieves and protect your car.

It happened in Bellevue. Nikki Day says her car was locked and her key fob was inside her home when someone got in the driver’s side door and ransacked her car.

“I always lock it, always, always, always,” Day tells Channel 11.

Police believe thieves may have used a key fob signal amplifier. It’s a device that uses radio frequency from your fob inside your home to trick your car into thinking the key fob is close by allowing you to unlock the door without having the fob. Thieves are able to get in without forced entry.

These high-tech thefts are happening in cities and towns around the country, but there are simple, low-cost steps you can take to protect yourself.

“I’ve been given tips from the police as well as neighbors about, there’s, I believe they call it RDF blocking baskets and bags and things like that,” Day said.

We bought a Faraday bag on Amazon for about $15. It blocks the signal from the key fob, preventing thieves from getting into your car if the fob is nearby.

Sophie Parr bought something similar. It’s a Faraday box that she uses after a series of break-ins on her street in Mount Washington.

The box blocks wireless signals that can be used to get into locked cars.

“It’s another measure that I don’t want to have to do,” Parr tells Channel 11. “It’s simple enough. It is frustrating.”

“I think that’s probably the best we can do which is really a shame,” Day adds. “When you not only have to replace the things that were stolen, but now you have a new laundry list of expenses to feel safe in your neighborhood.”

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