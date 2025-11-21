Newborns dressed as ‘Wicked: For Good’ characters at AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A local hospital is celebrating the premiere of “Wicked: For Good” in a uniquely adorable way.

The labor and delivery team at Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes Hospital dressed two of the unit’s newborns as characters from the film.

Portraying Glinda the Good was Gianna Tofani, the daughter of Phillip Tofani and Kayla Zundel of Rostraver. Born on Nov. 4, Gianna weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches.

Portraying Elpheba was Palmer Bailey, the daughter of Chris and Ashley Bailey of Jeanette. Born on Nov. 4, Palmer weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 21 inches.

More than 1,300 babies are born at AHN Forbes each year, AHN says.

