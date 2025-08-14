Newborns at AHN West Penn dressed up to celebrate ‘Peanuts’ comic strip’s 75th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — This year marks the 75th anniversary of the “Peanuts” comic strip, and Allegheny Health Network is celebrating in a uniquely adorable way.

Newsborns at AHN’s West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood got dressed up as characters from the beloved comic strip, created in 1950 by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.

Nine newborns were part of the celebration, being placed in a medical-grade bassinet made by AHN and styled to look like Snoopy’s red doghouse.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate all the magic and possibility of childhood, and a special reminder to the entire AHN labor and delivery team of what a privilege it is to help bring these beautiful little ‘peanuts’ into the world,” said Dr. Marcia Klein-Patel, OB/GYN and chair of AHN Women’s Institute.

These are the newborns and the characters they were dressed as:

Charlie Brown (gold onesie with chevron)

Name: Bryan Berry (m)

Weight & length at time of birth: 6.9lbs & 20 in

Parents: Rachel and Joe Berry

Hometown: Mars, PA

Snoopy (white onesie and hat)

Name: Maeve Spindler (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 7lbs 5oz & 20 in

Parents: Meghan Schiller and Carl Spindler

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Peppermint Patty (green striped onesie)

Name: Lainey Zukowski (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 8lbs & 19.75 in

Parents: Jamie and Hunter Zukowski

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Linus (red outfit with blue stripes)

Name: Brody Weber (m)

Weight & length at time of birth: 8lbs 10oz & 20.5 in

Parents: Mel and Eric Weber

Hometown: Moon, PA

Sally (pink dress)

Name: Kenna Eibeck (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 7lbs 12 oz & 20 in

Parents: Jess and Jake Eibeck

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Lucy (blue dress)

Name: Hadley Grace Hillard (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 5lbs 3oz & 17 in

Parents: Tim and Rebecca Hillard

Hometown: Ruffsdale, PA

Schroeder (striped onesie)

Name: Penelope Kuntz (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 8lbs 4oz & 20.5in

Parents: Angie B. and Michael Kuntz

Hometown: Emsworth, PA

Franklin (orange onesie)

Name: Aviana Gieger (f)

Weight & length at time of birth: 8lbs 5oz & 21in

Parents: Kara and Nick Gieger

Hometown: New Kensington, PA

Woodstock (yellow onesie)

Name: Revan (m)

Weight & length at time of birth: 7lb 4 oz & 20 in

Parent: Ivy Edmondson

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Officials note that AHN West Penn Hospital was ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals for obstetrics and gynecology by U.S. News and World Report for the fourth consecutive year. in July. The hospital sees 4,000 babies born there each year, making it one of Pennsylvania’s busiest labor and delivery centers.

