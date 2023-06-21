NFL announces important dates for 2023, 2024 seasons

The National Football League has announced several important dates for the 2023 season and 2024 offseason, including the dates of the NFL international games this season, the 2024 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl, and plenty of contract and free agency deadlines.

2023 NFL OFFSEASON IMPORTANT DATES

July 17 – Last day for teams to sign franchise player to a long-term contract extension. After this date, the player may only sign a one-year contract.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are among the players that have received a franchise tag, but not yet agreed to a contract.

The backs are part of a significant offseason storyline of teams refusing to pay top running backs, which is setting up future drama between the Steelers and Najee Harris.

