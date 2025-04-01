NFL urging local businesses to apply to be part of 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft will be taking over Pittsburgh in just over a year, and a lot is happening right now to help the city shine.

Organizers are calling on Pittsburgh area businesses to help out with the draft and get a piece of the profits.

On Tuesday, the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPittsburgh announced the launch of the Source Program. It allows small, medium and large businesses in 10 counties to apply to be a part of the NFL Draft. And, the NFL is looking for everything — from food trucks to golf carts to services such as security.

“We really want to hear from everyone because you never know,” said Myisha Boyce, NFL Draft source lead. “After the NFL leaves the market, these businesses will still have a place to find opportunity into the future.”

It only takes about 10 minutes to apply. All applications must be submitted by May 7. Click here for eligibility requirements or to apply for the program.

