Nightly McKnight Road single-lane closures will start Tuesday

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nightly closures on McKnight Road will start this week.

Starting on Tuesday at 8 p.m., a single-lane closure will happen in each direction between the Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange and Nelson Run Road.

The nightly closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, April 19.

Crews will be working to replace the barrier along the corridor and place shielding on the McKnight Road structure over Babcock Boulevard.

This work is part of the nearly $30 million McKnight Road improvement project.

