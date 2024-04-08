Man, woman found shot to death at home in Scott Township overnight

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in Scott Township overnight.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Great Oak Drive just before 3:00 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman, both adults, with gunshot wounds. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group