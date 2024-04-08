Allegheny County double murder suspect found dead after being pulled over by police in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man accused of killing two people in Allegheny County is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being found by police in West Virginia.

Dennis Rahuba, 50, was wanted for the shooting deaths of a man and woman inside a home in the 1300 block of Great Oak Drive in Scott Township just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers were notified that Rehuba was possibly traveling on I-79 toward Charleston, West Virginia.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect’s vehicle just before 7 a.m. on a Charleston interstate.

Police from several surrounding agencies attempted to pull over Rahuba. The interstate was immediately shut down and Rahuba’s vehicle was surrounded.

The Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office said one of its deputies tried to order Rahuba to get out of the vehicle when he saw and heard what he believed was a single gunshot. Once SWAT was able to approach the vehicle, they found Rahuba dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate.

©2024 Cox Media Group