Nonprofit says city refused permit for annual event; mayor’s office says it’s working on a solution

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh nonprofit says what’s meant to be a night of “building community” is now at the center of a battle with City Hall.

We the People of 412 is set to host its annual National Night Out in Homewood next week.

Organizers claim Mayor Corey O’Connor and his staff refused a permit to shut down a portion of Frankstown Avenue.

The mayor’s office tells us organizers submitted the permit late and their office worked to figure out a solution.

“Mayor Corey O’Connor has been in office a little over 8 months, and for his and his staff to say what they are saying and for them to be doing what they’re doing. it shows that there has never been an intent to wanna help this community,” Founder and CEO of We the People of 412 Sam Gibson said.

The mayor’s office says the permit was considered on Tuesday but determined it was too late to reroute bus lines on that street.

The city proposed closing down an alternative street.

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