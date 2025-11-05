North Allegheny schools briefly put on secure status after police chase

North Allegheny Schools were briefly put on secure status on Wednesday morning after a police chase.

Franklin Park police say they received reports of masked juveniles acting suspiciously at a church on Rochester Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police spotted them at a neighboring church, but they took off in a vehicle.

Officers got the vehicle’s registration before ending the chase. The vehicle was later found abandoned in another jurisdiction.

Out of an abundance of caution, North Allegheny schools were put on secure status until officers determined there was no threat to the school.

The incident is under investigation, police say, adding that the community was never at risk.

