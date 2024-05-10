North Allegheny student selected as U.S. Presidential Scholar

A North Allegheny student has been selected as one of 161 high school seniors across the country to be recognized as a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Aneri Shethji and the other scholars will be honored during an online recognition program this summer.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars every year based on academic success, excellence in the arts and technical education. They are evaluated through essays, school evaluations and transcripts. They must also show demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards, determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations.

The scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

