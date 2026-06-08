National Weather Service to survey 3 areas after damaging weekend storms in Western Pennsylvania

After this weekend’s damaging storms in Western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service confirmed that it will survey three of the hardest hit locations.

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The first team will begin in Ellsworth, Washington County, before traveling east toward south-central Westmoreland County.

The second and third teams will be examining a damage path from south of Washington County Airport to just east of Connellsville.

Early afternoon storms on Saturday ripped through Southwestern Pennsylvania, leaving behind a swath of damage in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

As of Monday morning, over 19,000 customers are still without power in those areas.

Officials in California, Connellsville, Ellsworth and Scottdale, among others, warned residents to be prepared to be without power for days.

Many customers will have power restored sooner, depending on the level of damage. Restoration estimates will be updated on FirstEnergy’s outage map.

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