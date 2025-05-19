Oakmont officially on the clock since U.S. Open is next major on the calendar

OAKMONT, Pa. — Oakmont Country Club is officially on the clock.

With the PGA Championship wrapping up on Sunday, the 125th U.S. Open is the next major on the calendar.

Final preparations are taking place at Oakmont for next month’s tournament. From the finishing touches on the course to creating that incredible fan experience, USGA officials assure us they’re focusing on every last detail.

Now the course itself is notoriously tough for golfers, and it’s said that they don’t want the winner to finish under par. We got some insight from USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer into why they love the challenge the course creates.

“We want to create the same test Bob Jones was tested under, and Ben Hogan and Ana Palmer and Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson,” Bodenhamer said. “And whoever wins this year will win something much like all of those great champions won when they climb that mountains up, they achieve something that you can’t achieve anywhere else involved. You’ve really, you’ve really done something special.”

On Monday, three of the 13 final qualifiers for the U.S. Open are taking place. The USGA also announced that 85 players have now earned full exemptions into the Open and are set to compete here in just a few short weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group