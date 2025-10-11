Officer hit by stolen vehicle during police chase in Pittsburgh; possible suspect car found

PITTSBURGH — An officer was hit by a stolen car before a police chase started in Pittsburgh Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 10 a.m. police got reports of a stolen vehicle from Zone 6 and that it was entering Zone 1.

The reported stolen car and another vehicle were spotted in a parking lot honking their horns and had masked people inside the cars near Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue in Fineview.

As officers were getting out of their patrol vehicles, one officer was hit by one of the suspect’s car.

The officer has moderate head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both suspect vehicles continued to flee.

One of the suspect vehicles was spiked near the 10th Street Bridge, but continued driving towards downtown. The car made it to Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street, where multiple suspects got out.

Officers apprehended four people at the scene near Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police were told about an abandoned vehicle on Brutus Way in Sheraden matching the second suspect vehicle’s description.

No suspects were located at the scene and the car has been towed for processing.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

