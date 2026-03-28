Officials warn that scammers are spoofing court phone numbers, trying to solicit money

Pennsylvania court officials are warning that scammers are mimicking court phone numbers.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts warns that during these spoof calls, scammers tell targets they have missed jury service, have a warrant out for their arrest, and have unpaid court fines and outstanding fees.

The scammer then threatens to send police to place the target under arrest unless they immediately pay the court fines and fees. The target is also made to think they can’t report the call to authorities, because the scammer says there’s a gag order attached to the warrant.

Pennsylvania Courts want people to know that they’ll never place calls soliciting payments via credit card, gift card or any other means of electronic funds transfer.

Anyone who gets a call from someone claiming to be involved with or calling from Pennsylvania Courts is urged to contact state or local police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

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