Ohio-based freight carrier expanding into I-70 Industrial Park in South Huntingdon Township

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Ohio-based freight company is expanding its footprint in our area.

Dayton Freight has announced plans to build a 36,000-square-foot cross-dock facility at the I-70 Industrial Park in South Huntingdon Township, creating 50 new jobs initially.

The facility, which will be constructed on 31.5 acres of land, is expected to enhance Dayton Freight’s service capabilities in Western Pennsylvania and the broader Midwest region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2026, with completion anticipated in early 2027.

“Our growth across the Midwest has been a key part of our success, and this new location marks an exciting extension of that journey,” said Dayton Freight COO Anthony Rocco.

Dayton Freight is a private, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight carrier based in Dayton, Ohio, with more than 6,000 employees across 73 locations in 15 Midwest states. The new facility will be Dayton Freight’s third in Pennsylvania, complementing existing operations in McKees Rocks and Bedford.

The I-70 Industrial Park is located less than a mile from the Smithton interchange and just eight miles from the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Stanton. This positioning enables Dayton Freight to serve customers directly with several service points throughout the Midwest.

The park currently hosts eight companies, including Levin Furniture and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and supports high-volume operations. With only one parcel remaining, the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) is promoting nearby Commerce Crossing as a build-ready option for future developments.

