Potential parking lot development creating controversy in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing this Monday on rezoning a lot on Park Avenue. Bethel Bakery is located right behind the house. The bakery owner also owns the property. He reportedly wants to use this space to build a parking lot.

“I just don’t like to see our neighborhood go and turn into parking lots,” said Sam David.

Sam David has lived along Park Avenue in Bethel Park for over 20 years.

“We used to get kids for Halloween, trick-or-treaters. Now we get none, you know - it’s all business anymore,” he said.

Years ago, one house at the top of Park Avenue was torn down and turned into a parking lot.

David explained, “It’s real limited who they let use that parking lot, so it’s really not public parking for anybody.”

So, when David got a letter in the mail letting neighbors know about an upcoming zoning hearing to tear a house down and turn it into a parking lot for Bethel Bakery, he felt frustrated.

“They say Bethel Bakery claims they need more space for parking and everything like that and they really have plenty,” he said.

David says the previous homeowners’ dying wish was that the house would stay.

“He told us, he goes, ‘I hope whoever buys this house, that they don’t sell it to Bethel Bakery or the fire department. I hope it stays a house. This was my family house, and I hope it stays here forever.’ So that was his last wish, you know,” David said.

Channel 11 reached out to the owner of Bethel Bakery. He said he did not have a comment.

David said he’s hoping other concerned residents will show up to Monday’s meeting.

He said, “I like this area. I really don’t want to go anywhere. You know, so just kind of stay where we are right now and see what happens, but I think it’s going to go through.”

The public hearing will happen Monday, August 3rd at 7:30 at the Bethel Park Municipal Building.

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